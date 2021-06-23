Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after buying an additional 373,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.93. 12,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,130. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other Dollar Tree news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

