Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report sales of $964.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $989.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $945.64 million. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $920.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,567. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $465.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $426.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 926.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,051,000 after acquiring an additional 88,468 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

