Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 278,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.41% of Domino’s Pizza worth $344,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,567. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $465.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

