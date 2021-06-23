Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $142.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.42. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

