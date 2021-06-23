Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BURL opened at $314.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.26. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.