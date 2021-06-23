Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dr. Martens presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DOCMF opened at $6.17 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

