Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.75.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

DIR.UN stock opened at C$15.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.18 and a 12 month high of C$15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.