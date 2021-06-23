Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Plans $0.81 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.8091 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

DRETF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

