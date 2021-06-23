DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.11

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get DS Smith alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.