DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.10

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SMDS opened at GBX 424.10 ($5.54) on Wednesday. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 423.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMDS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DS Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 360.71 ($4.71).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

