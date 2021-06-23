Duality Advisers LP Has $5.53 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,759 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,529 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after purchasing an additional 90,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.66. 25,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,437. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

