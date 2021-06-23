Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $173.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,177,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $315.06 billion, a PE ratio of -69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.