Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 106,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,000. Ameren makes up about 0.8% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

