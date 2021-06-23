Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Trading Down 3.6%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.98 and last traded at $39.06. 3,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 750,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

DCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of -368.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,205 shares in the company, valued at $24,875,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,631,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

