Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.70 ($43.18).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €32.72 ($38.49). 93,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 12 month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.