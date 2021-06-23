DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Trading Down 3.5%

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 1,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 139,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DZS in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DZS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

The firm has a market cap of $582.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.11.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DZS by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in DZS by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DZS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DZS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

