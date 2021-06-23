E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $122,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 428 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.54.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $297.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

