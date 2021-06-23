e-Gulden Market Cap Tops $1.51 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $80.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00380004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011367 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000077 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,466 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,192 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

