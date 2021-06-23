e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 2.1%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 731,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.10 and a beta of 2.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,326 shares of company stock worth $8,808,647 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

