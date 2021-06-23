Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $130.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

