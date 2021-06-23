easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

