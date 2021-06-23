Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625,344 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648,400 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,208. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.