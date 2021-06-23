Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,547 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,547 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.65. 143,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,131. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22. The company has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.