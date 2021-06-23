Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,547 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,547 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.65. 143,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,131. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22. The company has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
