Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after buying an additional 1,990,768 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 248,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 149,940 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,935,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,144,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.06. 34,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,646. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.