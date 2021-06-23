Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 129,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up 1.9% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after buying an additional 755,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 101,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,651. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.65.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.