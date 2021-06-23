Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.53. 99,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.11. The company has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

