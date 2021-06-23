Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.42 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $32.41. 882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.11. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $32.41.

