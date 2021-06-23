Emercoin (EMC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26,620.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $26,620.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 92.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,611,656 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.