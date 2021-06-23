Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESRT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.34. 34,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.