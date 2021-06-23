Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 66,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,315,897 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $9.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 48,817 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

