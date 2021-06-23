Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0066

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 67.5% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $198,723.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00369381 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002867 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016572 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

