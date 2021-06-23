Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp Sells 11,000 Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $60,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $81,750.00.

Shares of CHRA stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at $126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 51.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

