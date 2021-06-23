Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.27.

ERF opened at C$8.75 on Monday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.19.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

