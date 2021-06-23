Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report $259.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.63 million and the highest is $271.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $253.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENVA. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enova International during the first quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Enova International has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.