Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 3.8%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $157.55 and last traded at $159.59. Approximately 12,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,630,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.85.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 269.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,003 shares of company stock worth $26,911,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

