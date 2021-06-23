Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 3.8%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $157.55 and last traded at $159.59. Approximately 12,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,630,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.85.
ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.
The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 269.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,003 shares of company stock worth $26,911,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
