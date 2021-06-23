Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $167.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,003 shares of company stock worth $26,911,077. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Enphase Energy by 606.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,796 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Enphase Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 73.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 57,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,729,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

