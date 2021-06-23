Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 275.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,980,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD opened at $118.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.63. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

