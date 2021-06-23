Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 4,825 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

NYSE:AJG opened at $140.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.96. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $93.87 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

