Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 700 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.15.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

