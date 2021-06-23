Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,006 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE:ENV opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 226.88 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.