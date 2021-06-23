Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $185.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $109.72 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,318,000 after buying an additional 262,008 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

