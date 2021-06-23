Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

