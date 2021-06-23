Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 13,805 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000.

NRACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

