Ergoteles LLC Buys 20,668 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 189.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tricida worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tricida by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Tricida by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tricida by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tricida by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tricida by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

TCDA stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $234.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.17). Analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

