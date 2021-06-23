Ergoteles LLC Invests $220,000 in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,183 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments grew its stake in shares of Universal by 83.3% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 20.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Universal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal stock opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Universal Co. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

In other Universal news, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $454,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $258,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

