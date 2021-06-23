Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRPMU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth about $600,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Get B. Riley Principal 150 Merger alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPMU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRPMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.