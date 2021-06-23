Ergoteles LLC Takes $176,000 Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPDIU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,139,000.

Shares of XPDIU stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

