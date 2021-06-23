Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.44% of Euro Tech worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

