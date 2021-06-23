Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.35. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 5,500 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.