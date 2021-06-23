Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $265,911.35 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $130,920.07.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Everbridge by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Everbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Everbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

